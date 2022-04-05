Much-awaited UPTET-2021 results expected this week
The much-awaited results of Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test-2021 (UPTET) that were delayed due to various reasons are expected to be finally declared this week.
UPTET is a state-level exam conducted once a year to enable candidates to gain eligibility to teach primary (classes 1-5) and upper primary (classes 6-8) in schools of the Uttar Pradesh government.
With basic education minister Sandeep Singh taking charge, a proposal in this regard has been sent by the Prayagraj-based office of the Examination Regulatory Authority (ERA), UP and the revised answer key and results are now both expected to be declared this week, said officials.
Secretary of Prayagraj–headquartered ERA Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi said as soon as the go ahead is received from the state government, the results would be declared.
According to the government order dated December 22, 2021, the revised answer key was to be declared by ERA on February 23, 2022 and the result on February 25, 2022. However, the results could not be declared due to the UP assembly elections.
UPTET-2021 was held across the state on January 23. A total of 21,65,179 candidates, including 12,91,627 for the primary level and 8,73,552 for the upper primary level, were registered for the exam.
For the primary level, 2,532 exam centres and for upper primary level 1,733 centres were set up across the state.
A total of 10,73,302 candidates (83.09%) had appeared for the primary level and 7,48,810 (85.72%) for upper primary level.
For the exam, 1,62,511 invigilators, 8530 observers, 1423 flying squads, besides 5,814 class-3 and 14,059 class-4 workers, were pressed into service.
Earlier, (UPTET)-2021 was cancelled on November 28, 2021, due to a paper leak forcing the exam to be re-held on January 23.
The exam is conducted in two shifts for two papers: 1 and 2. UPTET Paper 1 is conducted for candidates who plan to become teachers of classes 1-5 and Paper 2 is for candidates who plan to become teachers of classes 6-8.
Candidates who wish to apply for both primary and upper primary schools need to appear in both papers. Both the UPTET papers are conducted on the same day in offline mode.
-
Chandigarh chokes on smoke after fire at dumping ground
A major fire broke out at the dumping ground in Dadu Majra near Chandigarh's Sector 38 (West) at 1.30am on Wednesday and could not be doused till almost 12 hours later, engulfing the area in thick smoke. Four fire tenders were at the site trying to douse the blaze till the filing of this report. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He said that the smoke was entering residential areas and causing health problems.
-
Celebrate Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti, Congress tells office bearers, lawmakers
Bhopal: Opposition Congress has asked its office bearers and lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh to organise events to recite Ram Katha and Hanuman Chalisa at the district level as part of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. In a letter, Congress leader Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said the party's state chief, Kamal Nath, has directed that the celebrations be held. “I objected because for Congress all the festivals should be equal.”
-
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
-
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
-
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics