Mukhtar’s death: U.P. hails SC decision to dismiss plea for probe

: After the Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking registration of an FIR and a probe by Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the death of mafioso-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari at Banda jail on March 28, 2024, the Uttar Pradesh government welcomed the decision. The court advised the petitioner Umar Ansari to approach the Allahabad high court to seek any further legal action. (File photo)

The apex court’s decision reinforced the UP government’s zero tolerance policy towards organised crime and criminals, stated a press note shared by the state government media cell.

The top court dismissed the petition filed by Ansari’s son Umar Ansari stating that it was not a fit case for its intervention. The court noted that since the petition was originally filed while Mukhtar Ansari was still alive, there is no basis to continue the proceedings after his death.

The dismissal of Umar Ansari’s petition signifies that the Supreme Court acknowledges the state government’s efforts in tackling organised crime, the press note stated.

This verdict highlights the effectiveness of the government’s policy and strengthens its stance against criminal elements, and the verdict sends a strong message that the state is no longer a safe haven for criminals. It stated that the state government has been actively working to curb organised crime.

Notably, Mukhtar Ansari died while undergoing treatment in Banda jail. He faced over 65 criminal cases, including murder, kidnapping, extortion, and the Gangster Act, out of which he was convicted in eight cases with sentences ranging from five years to life imprisonment, along with fines.

Mukhtar Ansari was a notorious mafia leader and a former MLA from Mau with a history of criminal activities dating back to 1986. His involvement in high-profile cases like the Rungta killing, jailer murder case and Krishnanand Rai’s murder had drawn significant attention.