Mulayam Singh Yadav cremated at spot next to first wife’s cremation site

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was cremated next to the spot where his first wife Malti Devi’s last rites were performed.

The Yadav family was keeping this part in the Mela ground vacant in line with the wishes of Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The SP founder had married twice. His second wife was Sadhna Gupta who passed away recently.

Hs first marriage was with Malti Devi, born in 1943 in Saifai village, in the early 60s. Their only son Akhilesh Yadav was born on July 1, 1973.

During child birth, she developed complications and her health deteriorated, putting her in a vegetative state in 1974. She passed away in May, 2003 at the age of 60 and was cremated on the Mela ground. Since then, a spot next to her cremation site had been reserved by the family.

Mulayam Singh Yadav, who spawned one of biggest political clans, had wished to be cremated at this site after his death, it is said in the village. A monument in their memory has been planned at this place.

The family requisitioned sandal wood for the pyre from Kannauj, which has been the party’s a stronghold. The wood weighing 100 kg reached Saifai early morning. The cow dung cakes placed in the pyre were prepared specially for this occasion in his native village.

Mulayam Singh Yadav’s eldest brother Ratan Singh Yadav was also cremated on Mela ground.

