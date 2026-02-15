Multi-state ATM card swap racket: Former IT firm employee, aide held in Lucknow for duping over 100 women, elderly

A joint team of the crime branch and Madiaon police arrested a 26-year-old former IT company employee and his associate for allegedly running an ATM card swap racket spanning multiple states. In Lucknow alone, the gang duped people across areas falling under at least 20 police station jurisdictions, officials said on Sunday. The two accused in police custody. (Sourced)

According to police, the duo entered the world of crime about three years ago to earn fast money to fund an expensive lifestyle.

“Dilshad, 26, a resident of Lillapur in Pratapgarh who earlier worked in an IT firm, and Shahban, 28, a driver from Madhai Ka Purwa in the same district, were arrested near an ATM booth at GSI Power House Crossing on Saturday following a tip-off about suspicious persons on a motorcycle without a number plate,” ADCP (North) Rishabh Runwal told reporters.

Police said 181 ATM cards of various banks, four forged Aadhaar cards, two smartphones, ₹2,050 in cash and a motorcycle allegedly purchased using the ill-gotten money were recovered from their possession.

The ADCP said that during interrogation, the accused confessed to duping around 110 people of nearly ₹30 lakh over the past three years. They allegedly operated not only in Lucknow but also in other parts of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Maharashtra.

Police said the duo primarily targeted women and elderly customers at ATM kiosks. One of them would stand near the machine and offer help in withdrawing cash. After observing the PIN, they would swap the victim’s ATM card and later withdraw money.

“In Lucknow, the accused targeted unsuspecting people in nearly 20 police station areas, including Madiaon, Jankipuram, Para, Chinhat, Alambagh, Naka and Kaiserbagh. Several cases had earlier been registered at Madiaon and Para police stations after victims reported unauthorised withdrawals,” Runwal said.

Based on the recovery, relevant BNS sections have been added to the FIRs. Both accused have prior criminal records in different districts, officials said, adding that the duo had been produced before a court and further investigation was underway to identify more victims and possible accomplices.