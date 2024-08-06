Murmurs in U.P. Congress over quota within quota issue

There are murmurings in a section of the Congress over the Supreme Court’s verdict allowing sub classification of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes keeping in view the prevailing political situation in Uttar Pradesh. The grand old party though is yet to take a view on the issue, a demand for a review of the SC’s order is already being raised in the state. UP Congress’ backward classes, minorities and fishermen’s cells will hold a roundtable convention on August 7. (For Representation)

A seven-judge bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud ruled (by 6-1) on August 1, 2024, that the sub-classification of Scheduled Castes is permissible to identify more backwards among them and the states can allow a separate quota within quota for them.

Uttar Pradesh Congress’ backward classes, minorities and fishermen’s cells have decided to demand a review of the Supreme Court’s order as they hold a roundtable convention at the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters here on August 7, the anniversary of implementation of Mandal Commission recommendations.

U.P. Congress backward classes’ cell president Manoj Yadav confirmed that the issue will be discussed in Wednesday’s meeting.

“Yes, UPCC’s backward classes, minorities and fishermen’s cells besides some Congress MPs from the state have decided to raise the issue on the Mandal Commission Day on Wednesday and demand a review of the SC order,” said Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary Anil Yadav while clarifying that he also supported the demand. He, however, clarified that it was his personal view.

“The BJP wants to scrap the quota. It has already taken direct or indirect steps like outsourcing to do so. The whole issue of reservation needs to be viewed in this backdrop,” said Congress MP from Saharanpur Imran Masood.

There is a growing feeling within the Congress that the party needed to take a clear view on the issue when it was raising the issues of caste census and increasing the limit of quota.

“Yes, we need to take a clear view or else this may affect the party’s interests in northern parts of the country. The Congress has already taken up the cause of social justice and raised the issues of caste census and the reservation etc,” said Yadav.

Another party leader said a considerable chunk of a section of Dalit vote shifted towards the Congress in 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the party needed to weigh all the available options and its increasing support base before taking a call on the issue.

BSP chief Mayawati has already said her party does not agree with the sub categorisation of the SCs and STs. She said this was against the spirit of the Constitution. She has demanded that the NDA and the INDIA block should take necessary steps to keep the reservation as it has been. She has also demanded that steps be taken to put the reservation under the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution of India.