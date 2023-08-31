Muscle injury also a cause for worry: Experts

LUCKNOW: If the x-ray does not show anything wrong but you still have pain after an injury, it may be ligament injury, meniscus injury or injury in patella, said orthopaedic experts who have gathered at KGMU for the Indian Arthroscopy Association’s annual conference beginning Thursday. Often when x-ray is seen and bone is found intact, the doctors say there is nothing to worry about, but if the ligament is injured, there is reason for worry. (Pic for rewpresentation)

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Dr Ashish Kumar, the organising secretary of the conference, said, “We have seen cases in which neglected injury of the ligament made the person suffer for months. Often when x-ray is seen and bone is found intact, the doctors say there is nothing to worry about, but if the ligament is injured, there is reason for worry.”

The doctors said that usually injuries in muscles were not reflected in x-ray or other scans. “Pain is a key indicator of something wrong in muscles. A normal person may continue living with a little pain but if a sports person ignores it, the career is lost. This has happened in many cases.”

In the conference, 100 experts will be going in for hands on training on 12 cadavers in the department of anatomy at the KGMU and learning new techniques of arthroscopy for hip, knee joint, shoulder and elbow.

Dr Kumar Shantanu, co-organising secretary of the conference said, “In all, 250 experts are coming to deliver over 150 lectures and hold discussion sessions. A total participation of around 1000 from India, Italy, USA, Japan and Rome is expected. In all, 30 live surgeries will be conducted by experts for the participants.”

“Arthroscopy is a less used technique for hip joint problems that we intend to promote among surgeons. Sixteen experts joining us are from other countries who will share their knowledge with the participants,” said Dr Kumar.