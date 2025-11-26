Mutawallis in UP struggle as UMEED portal deadline nears

With just 10 days remaining to meet the UMEED portal deadline, thousands of Mutawallis (caretakers) are struggling to upload documents of Waqf establishments as the system crashes under heavy load. Out of 1.26 lakh Waqf institutions in Uttar Pradesh, only around 15,000 have completed the process, leaving thousands scrambling as technical glitches and a non-functional Waqf Tribunal slow progress. Majority of Waqf establishments yet to upload documents; portal glitches and non-functional tribunal add to concerns (Sourced)

The last date to register Waqf properties on the UMEED portal, which was launched on June 6, 2025, is December 5, 2025. This is a mandatory requirement under the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, which was enacted on April 5.

“As of now, documents of around 15,000 Waqf institutions have been uploaded on the UMEED portal. There are a total of 1.26 lakh Waqf institutions registered with the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board,” UP Sunni Central Waqf Board chairman Zufar Ahmad Faruqi informed.

“There is a lot of work yet to be done in uploading documents on the UMEED portal. If any Mutawalli is unable to upload his documents, he can approach the Waqf Tribunal for extension of the deadline and his plea may be accepted if he has genuine grounds,” he said.

However, the Waqf Tribunal in the state is currently not functional due to the delay in appointing one of its three required members. Advocate Syed Shahab Haider Zaidi, a member of the Tribunal, retired on September 26, 2025, and a replacement has not yet been appointed by the state government.

A Mutawalli from Gonda district, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “The computer operator in our vicinity tried many times to fill in the details, but every time the page refreshed, the progress was lost. Our documents were uploaded only after facing glitches for many days. Many others in our district are yet to complete the process. We hope the deadline will be extended by the authorities.”

Another Mutawalli from Barabanki district said, “The portal is slow and crashes every time there is a rush. Many people are trying to upload their documents as the deadline approaches. Authorities should address the portal issues. Only a few days are left, and we have no option but to keep trying.”

Farangi Mahali, chairman of the Islamic Centre of India and Executive Committee member of AIMPLB, said, “Mutawallis across the country are trying their best, but technical and demographic challenges are making the task hard. We have already requested a two-year extension to complete this mammoth task and taken the matter to the apex court.”

The UMEED portal, launched by the Union government in June, aims to create a digital inventory of all Waqf properties, streamline management, and ensure real-time data collection and transparency.