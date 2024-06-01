MVVNL: Power pains continue despite claims of officials

Residents of Lucknow have begun taking their grievances directly to the houses of their elected representatives. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Over the past three days, one MLA and two corporators have led groups of frustrated citizens to local power substations, demanding solutions to the persistent power cuts affecting various areas of the city.

Former corporator of Para, Nagendra Singh Chauhan, said that residents of Para reached his house asking him to accompany them to the substation where the staff was not listening to them.

He said, “The public’s growing impatience with the power supply situation has resulted in heightened pressure on the authorities to deliver consistent electricity services. This escalation highlights poor maintenance of infrastructure by UPPCL.”

Similarly, Mukesh Singh Chauhan, who was the candidate of INDIA alliance from Lucknow North assembly seat and is current corporator from Indira Nagar said, “Daily, a number of residents come to me with the complaint of power cuts. I call the executive engineer and superintendent engineer daily to address the complaint of power cuts.”

Power cuts continue

On Saturday, power cuts were reported in Para, Ismailganj, Sector C Rajajipuram, Sarojini Nagar, Maulviganj, Yahiyaganj, Monarch city, Balaganj, and Yaseenganj. These areas have been plagued by frequent and prolonged power outages, disrupting daily life and causing significant inconvenience.

In Bakshi Ka Talab Adarsh Singh a resident of Diboi village in BKT sat on a demonstration saying that the power connection of his house was snapped for pending dues of just ₹8,257 only. The executive engineer assured the resident to restore the connection and enquire about the employees who snapped his connection.

Lineman suffers burn injuries

Meanwhile, in a tragic incident in the Raj Bhavan Division, a lineman suffered severe burns after coming in contact with high-voltage current. The incident occurred due to the negligence of SDO Ashutosh Tiwari, who instructed the lineman to work on a live line. The lineman, identified as Ram Milan, was performing maintenance work when the accident happened, resulting in serious injuries.

Ram Milan was rushed to the Civil Hospital, where his condition remains critical. The incident took place in the Balu Adda area of the Raj Bhavan Division. Senior officials from Madhyanchal were present at the Civil Hospital to oversee the treatment of the injured lineman.

LESA officials say that innovative cooling measures have been implemented for all 30 power transformers under the Vrindavan division. By using sprinkler systems connected to water pipes, the transformers’ temperature has been successfully reduced from a dangerous 60-70 degrees Celsius to a safer 50-55 degrees Celsius.

MD Madhyanchal says

The managing director of Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited Bhawani Singh Khangarot addressing media said, “The power condition is improving, while the damaged transformers are being swiftly replaced. Damaged units are then sent back to the workshop for repairs. This approach has significantly reduced downtime and enhanced the efficiency of departmental operations. Officials have been instructed to expedite transformer replacements, and compliance with these directives is being observed.”

He said Madhyanchal (DISCOM) officials have also been directed to engage with journalists, public representatives, and other dignitaries, ensuring satisfactory communication and prompt resolution of issues.”