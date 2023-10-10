NAAC team on three-day visit to BBAU

A team of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) carried out an inspection at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University on Monday. The NAAC team will assess and evaluate various aspects related to the university till Wednesday. The NAAC team at BBAU in Lucknow. (HT Photo)

It was way back in 2015 when the BBAU was awarded A grade and its term of five years had expired in May, 2020. However, the rating process got delayed due to Covid-19.

In July this year, the university submitted its self-assessment report to NAAC.

On Monday, in the first session of the first day of the inspection, a detailed report of all the activities and achievements related to the university was presented to the NAAC team by vice chancellor Acharya Sanjay Singh. He outlined the accomplishment of the university in the last 5 years in field of academics, sports, research and technology, etc.

After this, information about the office activities was given to the NAAC team by the director of IQAC (internal quality assurance cell) and the team met other employees of the office there. The NAAC team also visited the finance office, controller of exam office, registrar office and Ambedkar Museum. Registrar Ashwini Kumar Singh also presented the report to the NAAC team.

The team met the employees of all the offices and teachers from various departments of the university who discussed the academic field and related activities with the NAAC team.

The team visited the physics, chemistry and mathematics departments and met the students there. Later, the team visited proctor office, DSW, anti-ragging cell and internal complaint committee.

During the second session, the NAAC team met the alumni and current students of the university and obtained information related to various areas and systems of the university. The team also inspected the University Science Equipment Centre. And visited various departments and the student activity centre.

The NAAC team obtained information about the official activities of the university in the past years while meeting the non-teaching staff. Along with this, the team met the teachers, students and employees present in these departments and got information about the teaching programmes, arrangements and achievements of the departments.

The team inspected the university placement cell and took information about the employment percentage of the University. At the end of the first day of inspection, an excellent presentation on cultural programmes was presented by the students of the university, said Rachana Gangwar, PRO office, BBAU.

