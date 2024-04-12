 Nadda anticipates BJP candidates’ poll victory - Hindustan Times
Nadda anticipates BJP candidates’ poll victory

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Apr 12, 2024 08:33 PM IST

A delegation of party leaders welcomed BJP national president JP Nadda on his arrival at the Prayagraj airport on Friday. Nadda later left for Satna and Sidhi in Madhya Pradesh.

BJP national president JP Nadda at Prayagraj airport on Friday. (HT)
Anticipating their victories in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in advance, Nadda congratulated party candidates Neeraj Tripathi (Allahabad), Vinod Sonkar (Kaushambi) and Praveen Patel (Phulpur) on the occasion.

Addressing party leaders and workers, Nadda said, “BJP and its alliance partners are fighting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to take India hundreds of years forward. This election will give new energy to the resolve of transforming the nation into a ‘developed India’ and for this all party workers should ensure that ‘lotus’ (the BJP’s party symbol) blooms in all polling booths.”

He urged workers to go to people and tell them about the achievements of PM Modi’s tenure to ensure the party’s poll victory.

BJP media in-charge Rajesh Kesarwani said Nadda arrived at the airport from Delhi around 11 am and stayed there for around 15 to 20 minutes during which he inquired about the well-being of workers and addressed them. Nadda then left for Satna and Sidhi in Madhya Pradesh.

Former UP cabinet minister Narendra Kumar Singh Gaur, Prayagraj mayor Ganesh Kesarwani and BJP Prayagraj city president Rajendra Mishra were also in the delegation.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Nadda anticipates BJP candidates’ poll victory
