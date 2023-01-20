Nadda coins ‘HIRA’ to highlight focus on highways, internet, rlys and airways

VARANASI Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Friday coined a new term ‘HIRA’ to the development lexicon, highlighting that the central government’s focus has been on highways, internet, railways and airways.

He kick-started the BJP’s ‘Mission 2024’ to drum up support for the party in the Lok Sabha polls by holding a rally in Ghazipur, the parliamentary seat the party had lost in the last election, along with all the assembly seats from the district in the 2022 assembly polls.

The BJP chief urged people to understand the power of their voting rights, saying voting for the right person will bring in development and wrong person will bring in ‘mafia raj’.

“I was on the way to Ghazipur from Kashi and saw many changes. Earlier, it took hours to reach Ghazipur from Kashi. Today, it took just one-and-a-half-hour. It is all because you made the right choice by bringing in Prime Minister Narendra Modi to power at the centre and chief minister Yogi Adityanath in UP, who changed the face of the state. This is the power of vote…voting for the right person will bring in development and voting wrong person will bring in mafia raj,” said Nadda, who was accompanied by chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

He was speaking at a rally organized at ITI Ground in Ghazipur. The event was a part of the BJP’s Lok Sabha Pravas Programme that aims to improve the party’s performance in weak constituencies.

In 2019 LS polls, Afzal Ansari of Bahujan Samaj Party had won the Ghazipur seat. He is the elder brother of jailed mafia Mukhtar Ansari. Afzal was victorious by securing 5,66,082 votes, whereas the BJP’s senior leader Manoj Sinha got 4,46,590 votes.

Giving a new word for UP’s development, he said: “Today, development means HIRA - H stands for highways, I for Internet, R for Railways and A for airways. But in addition to these, UP now also has waterways. All this is because you chose the right person. I urge Ghazipur to vote for a change and help the lotus bloom,” said Nadda.

The BJP president also highlighted the development work carried out under the “double engine government”. “The country is excelling in all streams. It has become the world’s fifth largest economy, leaving Britain behind. And this is when the world is facing a financial crisis. Now, 97% of mobile phones are manufactured in India, which has also excelled in other streams including pharmaceuticals, automobiles and others,” he said.

Nadda also said during the Covid-19 pandemic, India sent vaccines to more than 100 countries. India is no longer a “taker” (lene walaa) but a “giver” (dene walaa), he added.

“India has left Japan behind in automobile manufacturing and has become the world’s dispensary. This is ‘badalta Bharat’. UP is also growing by leaps and bounds under the leadership of Yogi ji and Modi ji,” he added.

He said it was only PM Narendra Modi who brought 42,000 students back to India from Ukraine during the Russia-Ukraine war. “No other country made such efforts. Back in 2014, when Modi ji used to allocate funds for the state’s development, it all used to go somewhere else. And now during Yogi ji’s regime, it’s being utilised effectively in order to bring development to UP,” he emphasised.

At present, nine airports are under construction in UP. Asia’s biggest airport is under construction in Jewar while new airport terminals are coming up in Prayagraj and Ghaziabad, said Nadda, adding that around five medical colleges are under construction in the state while AIIMS is operational in Gorakhpur. Besides, 13 expressways are being constructed in UP, he said.

Earlier in the day, the BJP president interacted with ex-servicemen in Ghazipur. He also paid a visit to the Kaal Bhairav and Kashi Vishwanath temples along with UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Yogi Adityanath had reached Varanasi on Thursday night for a two-day visit. After offering prayers at the Kaal Bhairav and Kashi Vishwanath temples on Thursday night, the CM returned to both temples on Friday morning. He and JP Nadda performed the ‘Shodashopachar Puja’.

