Namaz row at Lal Baradari: Protest ends after LU students submit memorandum, but legal notices follow

A 19th-century monument at Lucknow University became the centre of a two-day standoff, as the shuttered Lal Baradari, once a royal leisure pavilion where Muslim students had, until recently, been offering namaz, stood at the intersection of heritage concerns, safety warnings and student protests.

The protest ended after students submitted a memorandum to the registrar. However, later in the evening, the Court of Assistant Commissioner of Police/Executive Magistrate, Commissionerate Lucknow, issued notices to students who had taken part in Sunday’s protest.

The notice, based on a challan report filed by sub-inspector Ashwani Kumar Mishra under Section 126/135 BNSS dated February 23, alleged that the students had committed fraud in the university. It further alleged that an attempt was made to deliberately disrupt construction work at the Lal Baradari, that slogans were raised and protesters sat on the road in front of the disabled canteen, and that namaz was offered in a public place. The notice stated that the actions allegedly created a possibility of a breakdown in peace and social harmony, which could lead to conflict and disrupt public order. The students have been summoned to appear before the executive magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the university had cited safety concerns, saying the building was in a dangerous condition. “The Lal Baradari was dilapidated. The UCO Bank and Staff Club located there were removed for this reason. Despite the building being boarded up, students unauthorisedly entered and made reels. The building could collapse at any time and entry has been prohibited to prevent loss of life or property. This has nothing to do with any particular community,” said university spokesperson Mukul Srivastava.

He added that correspondence with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for restoration was already underway, and renovation would follow if funds became available. He declined to comment on whether namaz would be permitted elsewhere on campus or if an alternative space would be designated.

The Lal Baradari was commissioned by Nawab Gazi-ud-din Haider in 1814 and completed by his son, Nawab Naseer-ud-din Haider in 1820. Built with Lakhaudi bricks in the erstwhile Badshah Bagh, the 12-door structure served as a leisure retreat for the royal family and included a mosque inside. A portion of the building collapsed in 2021, former head of the medieval and modern history department, Prof Aroop Chakraborty, said.

National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) member Prince Prakash had backed the protesters, saying, “If they want to close the Lal Baradari complex, they must designate another place for prayers.”

Student Taukeel Gazi of Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha questioned the university’s claims, saying no survey report had been made public to support the dilapidation argument.