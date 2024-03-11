 Nandini Rajbhar Murder Case: Three arrested, DIG sends station in-charge to police lines - Hindustan Times
Nandini Rajbhar Murder Case: Three arrested, DIG sends station in-charge to police lines

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 11, 2024 10:16 PM IST

DIG, Basti range, RK Bharadwaj initiated an inquiry to investigate the negligence of police personnel and sent the police station in-charge of Khalilabad to police lines.

GORAKHPUR: In connection with the gruesome killing of Nandini Rajbhar (33), the state secretary of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), on Sunday afternoon in the Digha locality under Khalilabad police station, police have arrested three accused on Monday.

Nandini Rajbhar (File)

In the broad daylight incident, Nandini was stabbed just 100 metres away from the police post.

DIG, Basti range, RK Bharadwaj initiated an inquiry to investigate the negligence of police personnel and sent the police station in-charge of Khalilabad to police lines. He said that no culprits would be spared and directed the ASP, Basti to complete the probe within two days. Those arrested were identified as Paney Lal Yadav, Subhash Yadav and Chhaibar Yadav.

Meanwhile, Chandni Rajbhar, the younger sister of the victim, stated that property dealer Paney Lal Yadav and others had forced Nandini’s father-in-law, Balkishan Rajbhar, to sell his land near the four-lane road in 2022 but failed to make payment and threatened him with dire consequences.

Upset over this, Balkishan had committed suicide last month, and Nandini Rajbhar had lodged a case against Paney Lal Yadav and was pursuing it. Yadav also threatened Nandini, but she refused to buckle under any pressure, she said.

