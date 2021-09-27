Narendra Giri suicide probe: Court sends 3 accused to CBI custody

Anand Giri, Adya Prasad Tiwari and his son Sandeep Tiwari, accused of allegedly abetting the suicide of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Narendra Giri were on Monday remanded in CBI custody for seven days by a court in Allahabad.

Chief judicial magistrate Harendra Nath sent the three to CBI custody till October 4, prosecution counsel Gulab Chandra Agrahari said.

The three accused joined the court proceeding from the Naini jail through video conferencing.

The Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Narendra Giri was found hanging from the ceiling of his room in Shri Baghambari Gaddi earlier this month. In his suicide note, he named the trio and accused them of mental harassment. The police lodged an FIR under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code on charges of abetting the suicide.

Police arrested Anand Giri and Adya Tiwari on September 21, a day after the suicide, while Sandeep Tiwari was arrested on September 22. The three were sent to judicial custody after their arrests.

The CBI took the probe into the case on the Uttar Pradesh government’s recommendation

