Nation trusts Modi’s guarantee, will make him PM again: U.P. CM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday that country has trust in PM Narendra Modi’s guarantee and they will vote to see him as PM again. PM Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath at a rally in Meerut on March 31. (HT photo)

Addressing “Gaurav Samman” rally here in the presence of PM Modi here, he said, “Modi’s guarantee means PM Kisan Samman Nidhi for 12 crore farmers, housing for 4 crore poor, LPG cylinder in the houses of 10 crore poor, toilet facilities for 12 crore, free ration to 80 crore poor, 60 crore health insurance cover of ₹5 lakh each for the poor and therefore people want Modi once again”.

“He (Modi) does what he says. U.P. has faith in Modi’s guarantee and India has faith in it because Modi does not just weave dreams, he weaves reality too. That is why people choose Modi ji again and again,” Yogi added.

He appealed to people to ensure BJP candidate (actor) Arun Govil’s victory from Meerut, Pradeep Chaudhary’s from Kairana, Sanjeev Baliyan’s from Muzaffarnagar, NDA candidate Chandan Chauhan’s win from Bijnor and Rajkumar Sangwan’s victory from Baghpat in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The CM said, “There has been a lot of change in this area within 10 years. During the time of Congress and SP governments, this area faced the tortures of ‘Danga policy’ and curfew.

“Whenever there is an attempt to divide the society on the basis of caste and familialism, rioters will take advantage of it and will not only attack the livelihood, security of daughters and businessmen, but will also try to hinder development,” he said.

“Today, on one hand, BJP and its allies are working diligently and strongly to realise the vision of a developed India under PM Modi, divisive forces are working to tear apart the social fabric on the basis of nepotism and casteism on the other,” Yogi added.

“This (2024) election is not just an election but a chance to show once again the right place to those people who have worked to tamper with the social fabric. This election is between family first vs nation first, mafia raj vs law raj, corruption vs zero tolerance, appeasement vs sabka saath-sabka vikas, family of selfishness vs Modi’s family, casteism vs poor welfare,” the CM said.

“On one hand, there is a government that works for development, people of the nefarious alliance are hatching thousands of conspiracies and creating all kinds of confusion on the other. We have to decide whether we want curfew or ‘Kanwar Yatra’,” he asked.

“Under PM Modi, you have blessed the NDA in Uttar Pradesh in 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2022 and we hope to receive your blessings once again in 2024,” he added.

Yogi said after 2014, PM Modi changed the destiny and picture of the country to pay way for a new India. “By removing the elements which were hindering the development of UP, he has given leadership and guidance to UP and presented the new Uttar Pradesh of the new India. PM gave many gifts of development to Meerut,” he added.

“Through 12-lane expressway highway, sports university, ODOP, the work of providing global recognition to the product and taking rail-road-air connectivity to a new dimension was done. In just seven years, more than ₹2.5 lakh crore was sent to the accounts of sugarcane farmers of Uttar Pradesh,” Yogi said.

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, BJP state chief Bhupendra Chaudhary, Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary, Apna Dal (S) chief and Union minister Anupriya Patel, Nishad Party president and UP minister Sanjay Nishad, SBSP president UP minister Om Prakash Rajbhar, Meerut MP Rajendra Agrawal, Baghpat MP Satya Pal Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Laxmikant Bajpai were also present on the occasion.