National duty debut done, UP’s striker Mumtaz sets sights on World Cup qualifier

Pressure to perform is a normal thing for any sportsperson, but when one plays for the country and that too in a major event like Asia Cup women's hockey, the level of pressure rises significantly, and the person who handles it well tastes success.

For young forward Mumtaz Khan, it was her first appearance in the senior India side in last week’s Asia Cup Women’s Hockey at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Hockey Field in Hangzhou, China. She stayed calm and composed and emerged as the highest goal scorer for India along with Navneet Kaur, who also scored six goals, even though the Indians lost to hosts China 1-4 and missed the direct qualifying for the next year’s Women’s Hockey World Cup.

Lucknow’s Mumtaz, a daughter of a vegetable seller, is happy as well as sad for her first major event for the senior side. “I am happy to be the highest goal scorer for my country in the event but at the same time, I am disappointed at not winning the final encounter against China,” said Mumtaz on Wednesday soon after landing in Lucknow.

“I couldn’t sleep all night after the final match as we all were determined to win the match as well the direct ticket for next year’s World Cup. Now, it’s going to be another journey for us. Now, we have to play the qualifier again at the beginning of next year,” said Mumtaz, who was the lone scorer for India in the final match.

Having played three Junior Asia Cup events in the past, Mumtaz said that she was a bit under pressure playing her first-ever major event, while sporting India colours, but her experience of playing Pro League in the past helped her a lot in handling the situation.

“In the Pro League, I gained enough experience of playing against world’s top players like from the Netherlands and it helped me a lot, as I learned about the European hockey style as they play structured hockey and keep looking for the mistakes of rivals,” said Mumtaz, 21, who scored two goals against Thailand, and scored a hattrick in the match against Singapore.

Mumtaz, who now has got her own house in the state capital with an investment of ₹40 lakh, sounds happy that finally she can afford a house and it’s all because of hockey. “We never imagined a well-constructed house in Lucknow as I have seen struggle in my early life, but now I am happy that I can afford a house with my own money,” said Mumtaz, adding, “Still I had to take a loan of ₹20 lakh from a bank.”

A gutsy forward, Mumtaz, who has learnt her basics from the state government-run KD Singh ‘Babu’ Hockey Hostel here in Lucknow, will begin her next training journey by participating in the inter-department tournament of the Indian Oil Corporation in New Delhi 20 days from now, and then the Hockey India League in December.

“From now onwards, all our training is for the qualifier of the next year’s World Cup and before playing in the HIL, I will again be attending the national camp at Bengaluru,” said Mumtaz, who also praised the Uttar Pradesh Hockey’s chief RP Singh for his support.

“RP Singh has been a great support to me as he always praises me and advises me to stay focused on my game. It was he who stood behind me all the time even when I was first time drafted into the probables list of 40, and from there I was shortlisted for 30 and then 20 before making the cut of 18 for the Asia Cup,” said Mumtaz.

She also said that big names of Indian men’s hockey from Uttar Pradesh always keep reminding her of the authority of Uttar Pradesh in Indian hockey. “Our state has produced many greats of Indian hockey like Dhyan Chand Ji, KD singh Babu and many more Olympians and World Cuppers, and when I sport the India colour, I always remember these greats and their achievements keep inspiring me to do well.”

She also praised Indian team coach Harendra Singh for his guidance during the Asia Cup. “Harendra Sir has been quite supportive and allows every player to play with a free mind. In fact, it really helps us on the ground,” said Mumtaz.