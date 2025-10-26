Nationwide teachers’ rally on November 21 to demand TET exemption for pre- 2011 appointees

Teachers from across the country will submit a memorandum to the government of India through a mega rally in Delhi on November 21, demanding that teachers appointed before July 27, 2011, be exempted from the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET).

“A mega rally will be held at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on November 21, “ said Dinesh Chandra Sharma, chief of Uttar Pradesh Primary Teachers Association after being elected as the national president of Teachers Federation of India on Saturday.

Ram Murti Thakur from Jharkhand was elected general secretary, Sanjay Singh elected as senior vice president, Shiv Shankar Pandey as treasurer and Devendra Srivastava as joint general secretary at the Constitution Club of India, Delhi on Saturday.

Dinesh Chandra Sharma, national president of the newly elected executive committee, declared that imposing the mandatory TET requirement on teachers appointed before July 27, 2011, is contrary to the principles of justice. Teachers across the country are against this.

Newly elected general secretary Ram Murti Thakur stated that any law should be implemented from the date of its creation, but by applying it retrospectively, the future of millions of teachers is being compromised. In protest, millions of teachers from across the country will gather in Delhi on November 21 and submit a memorandum to the government of India.

In addition to the president and general secretary, Anoop Kesari, Kedar Jain, Munish Mishra, Vinod Yadav, Radhe Raman Tripathi, Rajesh Dhar Dubey, Meghraj Bhati, Balendra Chaudhary, Deepak Sharma and Vandana Saxena were elected as vice presidents.