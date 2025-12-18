Nature worship not harmful to any religion: RSS leader

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarkaryavah (general secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale on Wednesday said that embracing nature is part of India’s cultural tradition and that practices rooted in nature worship are not harmful to anyone, irrespective of religion. RSS Sarkaryavah (general secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale (File)

He said the RSS does not consider any individual or community its adversary and believes in inclusiveness for the welfare of society and the nation.

Addressing a ‘Hindu Sammelan’ at Khorabar ground in Gorakhpur, Hosabale said Indian cultural traditions are deeply connected with nature and environmental conservation. “If Muslims also worship rivers and trees, there is nothing wrong in it. These traditions are linked to nature conservation and collective well-being,” he said.

Referring to yoga and Surya Namaskar, Hosabale said it should not be viewed through a narrow religious lens. “Surya Namaskar is a scientific and health-oriented practice. It does not harm anyone, and nothing is lost by performing it,” he added.

Emphasising cultural unity, Hosabale said Indian culture promotes coexistence and respect for nature, transcending religious boundaries. He asserted that the RSS believes in mutual respect and harmony among all sections of society.

Speaking on themes such as ‘Hindu-Hindutva’, ‘Nation-Nationality’, and ‘India-Indianness’, Hosabale said that nation-building is possible only through character-building.

“Indian cultural roots are one. Methods of worship may differ, but Dharma is one -- Sanatan. Dharma is the art of living life,” he said, adding followers of Sanatan Dharma have a responsibility to uphold human values not only for themselves but for the welfare of humanity worldwide.

“Our ancestors described Hindu Dharma as Manav Dharma. People from any country can follow it. The celebration of International Yoga Day on June 21 across the world is a clear example,” he said.

Highlighting global challenges, Hosabale said the world today is facing environmental and water crises, along with the threat of war.

“In such times, Hindu society must stand as the protector of Dharma and work towards finding solutions to these challenges,” he said, adding that only an organised and disciplined society can lead the nation to supreme glory.

He further stressed the importance of connecting children with spirituality, literature, culture, and Dharma. “Through stories, conduct, behaviour, and education, children must be shaped into responsible citizens,” he said.

Referring to the RSS’s focus areas, Hosabale said the organisation is working towards five transformations -- social harmony, civic duty awareness, environmental protection, swadeshi, and family values -- which should be adopted in daily life.