Navratri begins today: Lko markets abuzz, fruit, vegetable prices soar

Markets in the state capital buzzed with people buying essentials for rituals for Navratri, beginning from Tuesday. Shops in Aminabad, Bhoothnath and Alambagh dealing with worship material drew hordes of shoppers on Monday. Markets in Lucknow decked up on the eve of Navratri on Monday (HT Photo)

Poojan Bhandar, a prominent Aminabad shop, which deals in worship material was flooded with buyers buying new clothes for the deity.

“It is a pious occasion and we bought new bells, a conch shell and other items for our temple,” said Lata Rani Gupta, a resident of Khurshed Bagh.

Temples in Lucknow are being decked up for the nine-day Hindu festival as well.

The 161-year-old Kali Bari Temple in Ghasyari Mandi is being decked up to celebrate Chaitra Navratri and Basanti Durga Puja between April 9 and 17. Temple will remain open for devotees from 6:30 am to noon and then in the evening from 4 pm to 9:30 pm. Navratri Kalash Sthapana will be done on Tuesday. On Ashtami, April 16 (Tuesday), devotees may offer Pushpanjali at 8:30 am and evening Aarti will be performed at 6:45 pm, said Gautam Bhattacharya, president, managing committee of Kali Bari. Badi Kali at Chowk is also ready for the big occasion.

With Navratri here, fruits and vegetable prices soared. Grapes soared to ₹100 kg, oranges ₹80 kg, bananas ₹50-60 dozen. Prices of apples and other fruits also skyrocketed.

Restaurants in the state capital are sprucing up their menus with culinary creations that cater to those fasting, without compromising on taste. A number of eateries are in readiness to introduce Saatvik and satiating Navratri meal pricing between ₹380 to 400.

“In addition to special Falahari Thali, there will be special Navtratri Thaal as well, which will have four kuttu ki aatey ki Puri, Paneer Makhana Sabzi, Arbi Sabzi dry, dry potato, cucumber Raita, Chhena Dahi Bada, Kheer, salad,” said Vineet Kumar Gupta, owner of Madhurima, Aminabad.

Other edible items that will be available are: Mewa Katli, Kesariya Milk Almond, Milk Barfi, Falahari Special Lassi, Milk Cake, Falahari Dalmoth, Mathura Peda, Falahari Cashew Fried, Rabri Rasmalai, Paneer Dahi Bada, Kesariya Barfi, Mewa Kheer, Ras Malai, Rajbhog, Rasgulla and Malai Puri, Gupta said.