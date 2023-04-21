Earth Day world record attempt: NBRI to be part of setting up DIY climate clock

CSIR- National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI), Lucknow will participate in an attempt to create a world record in an event titled ‘World’s Largest Global Climate Clock Assembly’ on its premises on Saturday. The event at NBRI is part of a larger event being held across India and numerous other countries to raise awareness about global warming on Earth Day.

DIY climate clock that will count down no of days left global warming to cross 1.5 degrees Celsius (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The event will witness setting up a DIY digital climate clock which will display how much time is left before we touch global warming of 1.5 degrees Celsius. A similar clock is set to be unveiled on Saturday on the NBRI campus which will be unveiled by the Institute’s director, Ajit Kumar Shasany, in the presence of several scientists and school children.

“Later, the clock will be put up at an ideal place from where people would be able to see the countdown year till 2030 when global temperature will cross 1.5 degrees Celsius,” said a spokesperson of the Institute.

The climate clock is a clock that tells us how much time is left before we touch global warming of 1.5 degrees Celsius. According to the Paris Agreement 2015, it sets out a global framework to avoid dangerous climate change by limiting global warming to well below 2°C and pursuing efforts to limit it to 1.5°C.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the Energy Swaraj Foundation, the budget for 1.5 degrees Celsius of global warming is 280 billion tonnes of CO2 and the current annual rate of CO2 emission is about 43 billion tonnes. Dividing the first number by the second number gives the time left. For 1.5 degrees Celsius of global warming, the time left is about 6.5 years, which is reducing every passing second. This countdown is shown by the climate clock.

‘World’s Largest Global Climate Clock Assembly’ which is set to make a world record is being attempted by Energy Swaraj Foundation in association with Atal Innovation Mission (NITI Aayog) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) in accordance with Mission LiFE and G20 event.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the organisation, about 10,000 organisations including academic institutions, research institutes, government bodies among others are aiming to assemble their own climate clocks and install them on the buildings across India to which NBRI is also a part.