NBRI official found dead in car: Lucknow couple arrested; police probing poisoning angle

The city police have arrested a married couple in connection with the mysterious death of a retired National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI) official last month. Manoj Kumar Srivastava, the official, was found dead in his car near Dalibagh Ganna Sansthan in Hazratganj on March 21. The deceased’s wife, Sushma Srivastava of Gaytripuram in Gudamba, said Aruna and Jageshwar poisoned Manoj to death. The autopsy report, meanwhile, could not ascertain the cause of death and Manoj’s viscera was preserved for a forensic examination

The names of Jageshwar Srivastava and his wife Aruna Srivastava, both of whom live in Lucknow’s Arya Nagar, surfaced as Manoj’s wife had alleged their involvement in her husband’s death. While Aruna confessed that she was with Manoj the night he died, she claimed innocence, said deputy commissioner of police (North) Abhijit R Shankar.

Sushma alleged that Manoj knew Aruna and Jageshwar well. As per the complaint given to police, Manoj reached NBRI for some work and left his office around 2.30 pm on March 20. But Manoj did not reach his home even late in the night after which Sushma lodged a missing person’s report in the wee hours of March 21. Around 11 am the same day, Manoj was found dead in his car.

During the investigation of CCTV footage, a woman, later identified as Aruna, was seen coming out of Manoj’s car and then boar