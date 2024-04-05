NBW against Swami Prasad Maurya, Sanghamitra

LUCKNOW: The MP/MLA court issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against former minister Swami Prasad Maurya, his daughter Sanghamitra Maurya, and three others on Thursday in a case related to issuing threats. Swami Prasad Maurya (HT File)

The other three against whom NBW has been issued are Neeraj Tewari, Surya Prakash Shukla, and Ritik Singh.

The warrant was issued based on a complaint by Deepak Kumar Swarnkar, who claims to have married Sanghamitra Maurya in 2019. In his complaint, he alleged that Sanghamitra remarried Naval Kishore Shakya, from whom she divorced in 2021.

Deepak Kumar filed the complaint in court in November last year, alleging that Sanghamitra had remarried without divorcing him. The court had summoned the father and daughter, asking them to appear before it on January 6, but no one appeared before the court.

Deepak Kumar also alleged that he was thrashed and intimidated by Neeraj Tewari, Ritik Singh, and Surya Prakash Shukla. The court has scheduled the next hearing for April 16.