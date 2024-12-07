NCB recovers 11 kg charas, nabs two female drug peddlers in U.P. capital

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday arrested two women from Bihar at Gomti Nagar railway station here and recovered 11 kg charas worth ₹27.5 lakh from them, said NCB Lucknow zone director Kul Prakash Siddarth. The arrested drug peddlers were booked under the NDPS Act. (For Representation)

The two women were travelling in a disabled persons’ coach on a train from Bihar’s Sagauli junction of East Champaran district to Kota junction of Rajasthan, Siddarth added.

He said the women were identified as Jyoti Devi, 45, and Bhagmati Devi, 45, both residents of East Champaran, Bihar. The official said they were carrying 22 packets of charas weighing 500 grams each. As per him, the arrest was made on a specific tip-off that two women drug peddlers were travelling in the train.

Siddarth said a case under appropriate sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the arrested women with NCB police station. He said the duo revealed during interrogation that another woman Sangeeta had asked them to deliver the consignment to a man in Kota.