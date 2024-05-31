NCRTC planting 2.5 lakh saplings along RRTC corridor

MEERUT The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is planting over 2,50,000 trees along the regional rapid transit system (RRTS) corridor from Sahibabad ( Ghaziabad) to Shatabdi Nagar in Meerut to create an eco-friendly, green, and attractive environment . The plants and saplings are being planted under the corridor, in the median between roads and at stations and depots. (HT)

An NCRTC communique said that the initiative aimed at contributing to a green and sustainable environment, aligning with global environmental protection goals.

Half of these saplings are being planted in the median under the viaduct along the 48 km RRTS corridor from Sahibabad to Shatabdi Nagar in Meerut where more than 95 per cent of the plantation has been completed. The remaining half of the saplings have been planted in the RRTS Depot in Duhai( Ghaziabad).

Plants planted in the median below the viaduct from Duhai to Shatabdi Nagar include bougainvillea, tecoma, plumeria alba, allamanda, mansoa, jasmine, and madhumalati. Known for their beautiful flowers, these plants will make the area along the RRTS corridor green and visually appealing. The colorful flowers will enhance the beauty and attractiveness of the entire area.

The section from Duhai (EPE) to Shatabdi Nagar includes seven stations: Muradnagar, Modinagar South, Modi Nagar North, Meerut South, Partapur, Rithani, and Shatabdi Nagar. Namo Bharat train operations have begun between Muradnagar and Modi Nagar North, with rapid progress being made on the construction of the stations beyond this stretch. Additionally, construction work on the corridor from Shatabdi Nagar to Modipuram is advancing swiftly and tree planting will commence once this section is ready.

The NCRTC has consistently adopted environment-friendly practices by prioritizing low carbon emissions in each construction phase. This commitment to sustainable development is evident through various initiatives, including the use of fly ash bricks, effective disposal of construction and demolition waste, creation of well-ventilated and comfortable building interiors, energy-efficient design, implementation of rainwater harvesting systems and extensive use of solar energy.