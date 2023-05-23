NDDB subsidiary to partner with 1.5 lakh women dairy farmers in U.P.

NDDB Dairy Services, a subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), is providing technical support to the Uttar Pradesh government to establish three women-owned milk producer companies under the state government’s Mahila Samarthya Yojana (MSY). To be named Saamarthya, Shri Baba Gorakhnath Kripaa and Srijanee, these milk producer companies will be headquartered in Rae Bareli, Gorakhpur and Bareilly, respectively. (For representation)

With this initiative, the government aims to involve around 1.50 lakh rural women dairy farmers from over 2,800 villages in 17 districts of U.P. By the time the initiative is in its fifth year, the objective is the procurement of over 7 lakh litres of milk per day, according to information.

While the Rae Bareli company will employ women dairy farmers from Rae Bareli, Sultanpur, Amethi, Ayodhya, Fatehpur, Kanpur Nagar and Pratapgarh, Shri Baba Gorakhnath Kripaa will give livelihood opportunities to Deoria, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar and Maharajganj women, and Srijanee is for women in Bareilly, Rampur, Pilibhit, Kheri, Sitapur and Shahjahanpur.

NDDB chairman Meenesh Shah pointed out that despite being the second largest milk-producing state in the country, Uttar Pradesh still had a large untapped potential. “This initiative of bringing together women dairy farmers will not only provide them with market access and livelihood but will also unleash their entrepreneurship potential,” he added.

Since the announcement of the move involving women dairy farmers, the state government has prepared an outlay for setting up three companies, and the work to get them running as swiftly as possible has already begun, said C Indumathy, the state mission director of UP State Rural Livelihood Mission, of which MSY is a part.