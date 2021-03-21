IND USA
Lucknow News
lucknow news

Nearly 1.5L people fined in Lko for not wearing masks

Nearly 1
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:46 AM IST

Nearly 1.5 lakh people have been fined in Lucknow city since May 2020 for not wearing masks or covering their faces, as a mandatory guideline during the Covid-19 outbreak, said Lucknow joint commissioner of police (JCP), law and order, Naveen Arora here on Saturday.

He said that the largest numbers of 29371 people were fined in July 2020, followed by 26625 in October, 19699 in September and 15253 in June last year.

Sharing further details, the JCP said as many as 16567 people were fined this year between January 1 and March 19 while the remaining 133179 people were fined between May and December 2020.

He emphasised that the city police are further carrying out drives at crowded and marketplaces to enforce pandemic protocols strictly. He appealed to people to wear masks while visiting public places and crowded market areas.

