‘Need a uniform law across country to ban cow slaughter’

LUCKNOW: Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati of Jyotish Peeth in Uttarakhand on Monday called for a uniform law across the country to ban cow slaughter. Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati. (File)

Avimukteshwaranand was in the state capital as part of his nationwide ‘Gau Dhwaj Sthapana Bharat Yatra’ campaign against cow slaughter. “We are talking about one nation, one election. Then why can’t we have one law to ban cow slaughter across the country?” Avimukteshwaranand said.

“Some states have laws to ban cow slaughter, but others do not,” he added.

Criticising political parties on the issue, Avimukteshwaranand said: “We relied on Congress to ban cow slaughter, but it did nothing. Later, we hoped the BJP would act, but they too have disappointed us.”

“Now, followers of Sanatan Dharma will only vote for those who commit to banning cow slaughter,” asserted Avimukteshwaranand. He said that Shankaracharyas belong to Sanatan Dharma and not any political party.

He also called for a complete ban on beef exports from India, stating, “People have repeatedly voted for majority governments in the name of ‘Gau Mata,’ but nothing has been done for her.”

Shankaracharya further demanded strict action against the Trustees of the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple over allegations of using animal fat and other substandard ingredients in the making of Tirupati prasadam.

He also slammed Andhra Pradesh’s deputy CM, Pawan Kalyan, who had called for the formation of a Sanatan Dharma Raksha Board. “The Sanatan Dharma Raksha Board will be established by the Shankaracharyas, not by Pawan Kalyan,” Avimukteshwaranand said.