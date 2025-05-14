Need to develop strong North-South corridor road network: CM

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, on Tuesday, stressed on the need for the development of the North-South road corridor connecting the districts located on the Nepal border to the districts in southern parts of the state to transform the connectivity in Uttar Pradesh. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo)

Addressing the officers during Public Works Department (PWD) review meeting, the chief minister said, majority of the highways and expressways in Uttar Pradesh are concentrated in the East-West direction. There is a need to develop a strong North-South corridor road network connecting the districts located in the North to the districts in southern parts of the state.

The assistance of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) should be taken in the areas that come under the national highways. The remaining road routes should be constructed, strengthened and widened at the state level. Greenfield road projects should be proposed wherever necessary, he said.

The chief minister said, the North- South corridor will not only connect Uttar Pradesh with states like Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, but will also promote business activities in the border districts and ensure inclusive development of all the districts as well, he said.

He directed the officers that the materials used in construction works should be procured from the units located in Uttar Pradesh. The officers should also ensure that the materials meet the quality standards.

While preparing the annual action plan for the corridor, the department should ensure that all the districts and assembly constituencies of the state benefit in a holistic manner and there is no imbalance in development. Before starting a project, its utility, possible impact and its effect on the local people should be properly studied, he said.

The chief minister told the officers to pay special attention to the construction of bypasses, ring roads and flyovers in view of the increasing traffic pressure in urban areas. Priority should be given to construction works that ensure smooth traffic in municipal bodies with a population of more than one lakh. The people must get relief from the traffic jam.

Stressing road safety as paramount concern of the government, he said, the transport, public works and police departments should work in coordination. The speed breakers should be made in table top design, signage and CCTV cameras should be installed on all major routes, and state roads should be widened by a minimum of 10 metres, he said.

On rural connectivity, the chief minister said, good road facilities should also be provided in the villages while making better use of the gram panchayat, kshetra panchayat and district panchayat fund.

Discussing the construction of the new bridges and railway overbridges (ROBs), the CM said, the new bridge connecting Salori to Jhunsi on the Ganga in Prayagraj, the construction of new bridge parallel to the Naini bridge and the construction of rail-cum-road bridge downstream of Malviya Setu in Varanasi will meet the need of traffic and connectivity.

The officers should get cooperation from the Central government as per the requirement of the schemes, CM said.

Underlining the need for continuous monitoring of the under-construction projects, the CM said, responsibility should be fixed if any laxity was detected and there should be no compromise on technical quality. All works should be completed with transparency, he said.

Special road projects have also been launched to ensure convenient and safe access to religious places across the state. Priority is being given to those places where more than five lakh devotees visit each year. Works for widening, strengthening and development of 272 routes connecting these places have been proposed. The have been selected while ensuring that the need for land acquisition is minimal and the work is completed quickly, CM said.

The state government has included 33 important projects in the action plan to strengthen the connectivity of industrial and logistics parks. The industrial units will be connected to national and state highways, it will strengthen the industrial development of the state, he said.