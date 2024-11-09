Menu Explore
UP: NEET aspirant held ‘captive’, ‘raped’ for 6 months; 2 teachers arrested

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 10, 2024 04:00 AM IST

A case was registered on Friday, after the student approached police to report her ordeal.

Kanpur: A student from Fatehpur district who relocated to the city to prepare for the NEET medical entrance exam, has alleged that she was held hostage and repeatedly raped by two of her teachers over a six-month period. A case was registered on Friday, after the student approached police to report her ordeal.

The student was 17-year-old at the time of these incidents. (For representation)
The student was 17-year-old at the time of these incidents. (For representation)

According to the assistant commissioner of police (Kalyanpur), Abhishek Pandey, the student’s troubles began in December 2022 when she was invited by Sahil Siddiqui, her biology teacher, to a New Year’s celebration at a friend’s flat in Kalyanpur’s Makdi-Khera area. She reported that the biology teacher had told her that other students would be there as well. But, upon arrival, she found only Siddiqui there.

Allegedly, he spiked her drink with sedatives and raped her, recording the act on video. Following this incident, Siddiqui reportedly held her captive in his flat for over six months, during which time he continued to sexually assault her and threatened to release the video if she spoke out.

The complaint also implicated Vikas Porwal, a chemistry teacher at the same coaching institute, who is accused of raping the student several months later. The victim stated that fear of repercussions for herself and her family initially prevented her from seeking police assistance. However, she made up her mind to take the step when she came across a video showing Siddiqui sexually harassing another coaching student last month.

Both Siddiqui and Porwal have been arrested and face serious charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including rape (repeatedly on the same woman), wrongful confinement, and criminal intimidation. They are also charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). The student was 17-year-old at the time of these incidents.

