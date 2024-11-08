Delhi: Man, 27, arrested for raping 14-year-old niece

The Delhi Police have arrested a 27-year-old man from the Kalindi Kunj area for allegedly raping his 14-year-old niece, officers aware of the matter said on Friday. Giving details of the case, police said on Wednesday, they received information from a city hospital about a girl who was admitted with injuries on her genitalia. (Representational image)

Police said the man — the brother of the girl’s father — was arrested on Thursday. The girl is currently undergoing counselling.

Giving details of the case, police said on Wednesday, they received information from a city hospital about a girl who was admitted with injuries on her genitalia.

The girl initially told doctors and investigators that she suffered the injuries after her uncle inserted a pencil into her genitalia. “However, when she was later counselled, she said the injuries were self-inflicted, but insisted that she was raped by her uncle on multiple occasions,” a senior officer probing the case said.

Based on her complaint, a first information report (FIR) was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 65 (punishment for rape) and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (south east) Ravi Kumar Singh said the accused was arrested on Thursday from a slum cluster in Kalindi Kunj. He was produced before a court on Friday and was sent to judicial custody. The girl recorded her statement before the magistrate and the child welfare committee, and was then sent for counselling.

Police, quoting the girl’s complaint, said the 27-year-old first raped his niece in April, but the teenager didn’t have the courage to report the incident. Later, in July, police said the girl’s father took her to a hostel run by an NGO and asked her to stay there so that she could focus on her studies.

“Since her admission into the hostel, she often told the caretakers about her stomach and abdominal issues she faced, but could never say anything about the assault. The matter only came to light because of her injury,” the officer quoted above said.