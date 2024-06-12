NEET paper leak: Massive protest in Meerut

MEERUT Doctors, students, teachers and citizens of Meerut staged a protest against the alleged leak of the NEET UG 2024 exam paper and took out a march in the city. The protest march in Meerut. (HT)

The protestors demanded that the exam be cancelled and a fresh one be conducted. A CBI inquiry was also demanded to punish the culprits involved in the scam.

The protest was also against the unfair grading system, tampering with answer sheets and manipulation of ranks of around 1600 candidates. The protesters raised slogans against NEET and NTA and a memorandum was given to the President, Prime Minister, Chief Justice of India, chief minister, Uttar Pradesh government, and the director-general of NEET, NTA New Delhi, through the district magistrate of Meerut.

The memorandum alleged that the NEET UG 2024 exam paper was leaked at least two days before the examination. Candidates who received the question paper a day before the exam claimed that they were provided with the answers and those same questions appeared in the exam. FIRs against NEET NTA have been filed in Gujarat, Bihar, and other places, but the NTA is not cooperating with the police investigation, despite burnt and wet answer sheets being seized in police raids. Cheques amounting to more than ₹one crore have also been seized in the raids.

The memorandum stated that the NTA was forming an inquiry committee to cover up its corruption. It suggested that those candidates who were given higher ranks without any basis may have to retake the exam. This could be an attempt to cover up the major scam of paper leak. Therefore, the doctors, teachers, students, and the public demanded the cancellation of the NEET UG 2024 exam results and a re-examination for all, followed by a thorough investigation by the CBI/IT to punish the culprits severely. Only by doing so, justice could be done to the distressed students and their parents, the memorandum said.

Many parents participating in the protest expressed their concern for their children’s future. They mentioned that their wards had worked tirelessly for years to take the NEET-UG exam, and injustice was being done to them.

Prominent educators and personalities from Meerut, including Dr. G.K. Singh, Ankur Dutt, Toshi Sharma, Dr. Aniruddh, senior surgeon Dr. Uttam Jain, Dr. Anil Nausran (I.M.A. Meerut’s former secretary), Paramvir Singhal, Karamveer Singhal, Aditya Chauhan, Rishi Tyagi, student leader Haibin Khan and others were present during the protest.