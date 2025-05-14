Nehru Enclave dispute: LDA, Army in agreement, paths cleared for new township in Lucknow

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has managed to settle a 20-year-old land dispute, measuring around 200 acres, with the Indian Army. For representation only (HT File Photo)

This paves the way for a new township near Nehru Enclave, in the Gomti Nagar area of the state capital.

Talks between LDA officials and Army representatives have brought the matter close to resolution, a top LDA official said. “The agreement has been forwarded to the government for final approval,” LDA vice chairperson Prathamesh Kumar said on Wednesday.

LDA officials conducted a survey on the site on Wednesday, a step that signals progress towards physical demarcation and planning. The boundary wall stalled last year due to the dispute is also likely to be constructed soon.

The move will come as a big relief for hundreds of potential homebuyers who had pinned their hopes on affordable housing in a prime location like Gomti Nagar. With the dispute nearing its end, LDA now plans to develop likely three-storey apartment blocks on the land, and a formal proposal will soon be sent to the government.

According to LDA officials, under the current understanding, LDA will hand over around 63 acres to the Army and retain about 70–75 acres for development of the new township. For the remaining land retained by LDA, a payment may be made to the Army to settle ownership claims.

Soon, the LDA plans to formally hand over Nehru Enclave Colony to the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC). “We’re in talks with the LMC. Once that’s complete, remaining civic responsibilities will be transferred,” said the LDA VC. At present, LMC is only maintaining street lights in the colony.