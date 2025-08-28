LDA plans network of elevated routes to decongest Shaheed Path

LUCKNOW As part of the Green Corridor Project, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has come up with a new plan to provide relief for thousands of daily commuters battling traffic jams on Shaheed Path. The authority has prepared a detailed project report (DPR) for a 900-metre flyover, along with loops and ramps, providing a direct link from Pipraghat to Kisan Path, at combined estimated cost of ₹320 crore. The alignment will start from G20 road near Janeshwar Mishra Park gate no 6, move towards Shaheed Path, and through a series of interchanges, allow commuters to branch out towards Kisan Path, Ekana stadium or Arjunganj. (File Photo)

The proposed flyover, marking one of the biggest interventions on Shaheed Path in recent years, would cost around ₹150 crore. Alongside, the LDA plans to build loops measuring 700 metres and ramps of 300 metres at an additional cost of ₹170 crore. Together, these will form a comprehensive network of elevated routes, easing the load on ground-level traffic. The construction is likely to take begin soon after the tender is floated.

The loops and ramps will connect adjoining localities on the right hand side of the Gomti, said an LDA official.

LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar on Monday confirmed the development, saying the project would benefit commuters in reaching their destinations without going towards congested areas.

From long queues near Ekana stadium during cricket matches to frustrating bottlenecks on the route, Shaheed Path has become a daily struggle for office-goers, residents and intercity travellers. “It takes me 25–30 minutes just to cross a 2-km stretch near Ekana whenever there’s an event. The road becomes a nightmare,” said Rajesh Verma, a commuter.

Officials admitted they have been receiving repeated complaints and recommendations from both citizens and the state government to address the issue. “People face congestion, especially during peak hours and major events. The project is designed to give commuters lasting relief,” a senior LDA official said.

“Our aim is to ensure that people can travel without constant traffic stress. With this plan, commuters from Cantonment, Arjunganj, or Gomti Nagar can directly access Kisan Path or Ekana without long detours,” he explained.

Traffic police officers also welcomed the proposal. “Shaheed Path carries thousands of vehicles every day, and the situation becomes unmanageable during events at Ekana. An elevated structure, with proper loops and ramps, will definitely improve traffic discipline,” said a senior traffic inspector.

Commuters see the project as a much-needed step. “This flyover would help save time, fuel and avoid stress. Currently, even a short trip towards Sultanpur road from Shaheed Path becomes an hour-long ordeal,” said Devyani Tripathi, a private school teacher. “Many avoid driving towards our side due to traffic. A smooth corridor will help local markets grow,” said Anjani, who runs a shop near Arjunganj.

“Better roads are not just about cars moving fast, they’re about improving quality of life for people,” the LDA official added.