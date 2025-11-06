Never let rioters, criminals taste power: Yogi Adityanath in Bihar

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the countdown for the end of the mafia has begun in Bihar and the people are rooting for the development of the state. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath an election rally in Sitamarhi, Bihar. (ANI PHOTO)

“Never let rioters or criminals taste power — every time you do, people pay the price,” he cautioned the people as he addressed rallies in Parihar, Bettiah and Bagaha assembly constituencies of Bihar.

Attacking the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress, he said these parties pushed this glorious land to corruption and anarchy, forcing youth into an identity crisis.

Yogi urged the people to teach a lesson to those who questioned Lord Ram and Maa Janaki.

“Jo Ram Ka Nahi, vo humare kisi kaam ka nahi. Like Uttar Pradesh, mafia rule will also end in Bihar. The countdown for the dynastic mafia has begun,” he said in Sitamarhi district.

He drew a spiritual connection between Parihar and Gorakhpur and said, “People here offer khichdi to Gorakhnath Baba — this ancient bond links Ram and Janaki through faith and devotion.”

He announced a magnificent temple will soon come up at Maa Janaki Dham in Sitamarhi.

He said only the NDA has turned such promises of faith into reality. In the last 11 years, both the face and destiny of India have changed, he said, highlighting the rapid progress in road, electricity, water, rail, and air connectivity areas in Bihar, along with the establishment of medical and engineering colleges in every district.

“Welfare schemes have reached every home, 80 crore people have received free rations, 50 crore have health insurance, 12 crore benefited from Ujjwala Yojana, 4 crore got housing, and 3 crore received free electricity connections. The NDA ensures these benefits reach every poor person without discrimination,” he said.

Addressing the people in Bettiah, he said Bihar has moved from “kidnapping to development” under the NDA’s rule.

He said the state witnessed over 60 caste massacres and 30,000 kidnappings between 1990 and 2005, during RJD’s rule. At that time, even engineers, doctors, children and traders — and even roads and bridges — used to get kidnapped,” he said.

He said mafia and criminals thrived under RJD’s patronage, while under his government in Uttar Pradesh, “mafia have been crushed under bulldozers.”

He said in UP, youth have jobs and education; women have safety, respect, and self-reliance. The same transformation is visible in Bihar under the NDA’s rule, he said.

Yogi lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership and said, “What Congress couldn’t do in 65 years, Modiji did in 11. Over 46 crore Jan Dhan accounts were opened, ensuring that money for the poor and women goes directly to their accounts. Modiji ended the brokerage culture of Congress and RJD — that’s why they abuse him today.”

He also addressed a public meeting in Bagaha and said the Mahagathbandhan was a “bundle of lies” comprising those who grabbed land from the poor, embezzled animal fodder, and deprived the youth of jobs.