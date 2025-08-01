New circle rates come into force in Lucknow, property prices rise up to 25%

New circle rates came into effect in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow on Friday with substantial revisions in urban and peri-urban zones. Under the latest revision that has come after a decade, circle rates have been increased in the range of 15-25 per cent, depending on the area and the type of the property. The revision aligns official land valuations with current market realities and strategic urban expansions—especially along major corridors like Purvanchal Expressway, Kisan Path and Outer Ring Road. Circle rates are the government-notified minimum prices at which properties can be registered during a transaction. (For Representation)

Focus on infrastructure, not just valuation

Unlike past revisions which focused solely on rate increase, this update emerges from a systematic classification of zones based on development potential and infrastructural proximity. Key areas near expressways, metro routes and upcoming residential belts have witnessed sharp increases, marking them as priority growth zones.

Prominent examples include Gomti Nagar and Gomti Nagar Extension, where rates now range from ₹33,000 to ₹77,000 per square metre. Janakipuram and Indira Nagar are witnessing up to a 25% hike. Peripheral villages near Indira Dam to Nigohan Toll, where urbanisation is fast replacing farmland, have also seen sharp recalibrations — some increasing nearly 10-fold.

Land previously dismissed as “non-urban” has found new worth along expressway corridors. Villages once valued at ₹200–250 per square metre have now jumped to ₹2,200– ₹4,000 per square metre, driven by plotted development projects and proximity to road networks.

In areas like Bakkas, Chaurahia, Dayalpur and Tikiriya, land is no longer just a rural asset—it is an investment magnet. Notably, Kisan Path’s flanks, once ignored, now carry a circle rate of ₹15,000 to ₹30,000 per square metre — emblematic of their transformation into future urban clusters.

Tech-backed transparency: QR codes lead the way

In a first, the DM’s office has launched a QR code system to guide citizens through the updated registry process. This includes detailed insights into stamp duty rebates for women (up to ₹1 lakh), concessions for veterans, persons with disabilities, and low-income groups and transfer benefits for immediate family through donation deeds, capped at ₹5,000 in stamp duty.

Strategic urban planning embedded in rate mapping

Rather than blanket hikes, the administration opted for micro-zonal classification. Rates differ within the same locality based on infrastructure access. For instance, Vibhuti Khand (Summit Building-facing plots) now command ₹77,000 per square metre. Yet, parts of Gomti Nagar away from arterial roads remain at ₹33,000 per square metre. Two-slab systems have been introduced to protect low-cost housing segments (LIG/EWS) from steep valuation increases, ensuring affordability remains in focus even as urban gentrification unfolds.