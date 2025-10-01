New excise policy attracting investors to the state: UP excise min Nitin Agarwal

Uttar Pradesh minister of state (independent charge) for excise and prohibition, Nitin Agarwal, has stated that investments worth ₹6,747.88 crore have been recorded in the excise sector over the span of nearly three years. Approximately half of these 43 projects have been operationalised. He directed officials to expedite the implementation of the remaining projects. Uttar Pradesh excise minister Nitin Agarwal (File)

While reviewing the current status of investments in the excise sector, minister Agarwal noted that the new excise policy implemented by the state government has attracted investors and given fresh impetus to the state’s economy. “In the coming years, we are working on new schemes to attract further investment, including in areas such as bottling plants, distilleries, and bio-ethanol production. This has created over 25,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities in the state,” he said.

The excise minister further stated that special measures have been taken to attract investors in the excise sector. “Under the new distillery policy, investors have been granted concessions on land, electricity, and taxes. The e-licensing system has made permit issuance faster and more transparent. Encouraging bio-ethanol production has also contributed to the green energy transition. Special incentives are being provided to MSME units,” the minister added.

Speaking further, Agarwal said that by September 2025, four projects with investments totaling approximately ₹175 crore will be implemented in various districts, including Kanpur Dehat, Bijnor, Unnao, and Mainpuri. “In addition, eight projects worth around ₹820 crore are ready for investment by December 2025. These include an ethanol plant, a brewery, a winery, and ENA production,” he added.

On future investments in the excise sector, minister Agarwal said, “Post-December 2025, investment proposals worth over ₹3,328 crore have been submitted by various investors. These include projects in Gorakhpur, Mathura, Sambhal, Unnao, Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar, Purvanchal, and other districts.” He also stated that new units will be established across various districts of the state in the near future, which will not only increase revenue but also promote economic empowerment at the local level.

