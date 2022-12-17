New PAC battalions to be set up in Shamli, Bijnor: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said new battalions of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) will be set up in Shamli and Bijnor districts of western Uttar Pradesh.

Yogi Adityanath said the government has also given its consent for establishment of three more women’s battalions. The chief minister was speaking at PAC’s Foundation Day ceremony here.

Yogi Adityanath put badges on those who got promoted. The winners of various competitions and various corps, sportspersons, meritorious students were also rewarded for on the occasion, a press statement issued by the state government said.

Yogi Adityanath said 1,262 posts had been sanctioned for each of the three women’s battalions to be set up in Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Badaun.

Besides, 1,029 posts for SDRF (State Disaster Response Force), 433 posts for security of Lucknow Metro and 381 posts for Noida Metro were approved by the government, he said.

Yogi Adityanath said the Uttar Pradesh government is leaving no stone unturned to strengthen the force and had sanctioned funds from the State Disaster Response Fund for the purchase of motor boats and equipment for PAC’s 17 flood relief companies.

“A total of 1,231 PAC personnel have been posted as pilot drivers in UP 112,” he said.

For smooth functioning of the traffic system, 645 platoon commanders had received training of traffic sub-inspectors whereas 75 platoon commanders and 301 head constables had been sent for traffic training, he said. Ninety per cent of the jawans from PAC had been sent on deputation to the SSF (Special Security Force) constituted for the security of courts and other establishments, he added.

The chief minister said 997 personnel from PAC had been sent on deputation as jail wardens.

“Every effort is being made to strengthen the PAC so that it can face the upcoming challenges. Modern INSAS rifles and bulletproof helmets have also been provided to PAC jawans. The process of providing bulletproof jackets is going (on) at a fast pace,” Yogi Adityanath said.

“I assure you that the state government will work with all due diligence to uplift your efficiency, quality, welfare and morale, keeping the interests of all jawans on top priority,” Yogi Adityanath said.

The chief minister also said the PAC was known for its bravery and had always worked diligently to face challenges of internal security, not only in Uttar Pradesh, but also in various other states. During the last five-and-a-half years, 1.60 lakh recruitments took place in the police in a transparent manner, he added.

Quality training was provided to them and the capacity of training was also doubled, he said. The government had revived 46 companies that were wound up and appointed more than 41,000 personnel in the PAC and provided them training, he said.

In 1940 during the Second World War, 13 companies of U.P. Military Police were raised to deal with internal security and increased to 36 companies during the war period.

A reorganisation took place in September 1947 during which 11 battalions (86 companies) were raised. In 1948, the U.P. Military Police and UP State Armed Constabulary were amalgamated into the Provincial Armed Constabulary, a state government statement said.

The PAC was created to prevent frequent deployment of the Army during grave law and order situations.

Even though it was meant to serve only in Uttar Pradesh, the PAC has over the years been deployed across the length and breadth of the country, it added.

