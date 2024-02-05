New racket in Lucknow: Cybercrooks use CUG number of police station to swindle people

Cyber thugs have now started targeting even police stations. A cybercrime case has come to light in the city’s Hazratganj police station where fraudsters are using the CUG (closed user group) number of the police station to deceive people. For representation only (HT File Photo)

A case was registered under IPC 507 (criminal intimidation) and section 66 of Information Technology (Amendment) Act, 2008, on January 3, on the complaint by a constable, Hridaya Mohan, posted at Hazratganj police station

According to the police, the matter came to the fore when several people received Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) calls last week.

When such complaints were received daily, the police station investigated the issue and came to know about the game of cyber thugs.

In the complaint, the constable said that he had been receiving several calls from people complaining to him that the CUG number of the police station is being used by someone to call them. “While some say they received calls informing them about parcels containing drugs, some people got threatening calls,” said the constable, adding that some also received calls for sharing Aadhaar information.

“However, when the victim tried calling the number again, it connected to the correct number of Hazratganj police station, where he found that no one had called him from the police station,” he added in his complaint.

According to cyber experts, this technology is called VoIP which allows one to make voice calls using a broadband Internet connection instead of a regular (or analog) phone line.