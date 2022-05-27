New rules: Lower insurance premium for school buses, e-vehicles
The ministry of road transport and highways, in consultation with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, has published Motor Vehicles (Third Party Insurance Base Premium and Liability) Rules, 2022 seeking to lower base insurance premium for vehicles belonging to certain classes.
“The rules will come into effect on June 1, 2022,” transport commissioner Dheeraj Sahu said. As per the new rules, base premium for third party insurance for unlimited liability has been notified for various classes of vehicles besides fixing discounts in premium.
Under the rules a discount of 15% has been provided for buses of educational institution while discounted price of 50% of the premium has been allowed to a private car registered as vintage car.
Similarly, a discount of about 15 % and 7.5% on the premium has been allowed for electric and hybrid electric vehicles, respectively.
PMC commissioner keeps e-bike rental project on hold
PUNE While the elected members got a nod for the e-bike rental project in the city improvement and standing committee, Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has kept it on hold and not taken any decision on the same. The elected members hurriedly approved the project before their tenure came to an end. As the general body has not been dissolved, the project has now come before the municipal commissioner for final approval.
UP Budget: Focus on Industry with Infra, investment and job creation
To attract investment and generate employment, the Yogi Adityanath government on Thursday set a target of inviting ₹10 lakh crore investments in the state over the next 10 years in its Finance Bill 2022-23. The government has further proposed ₹112.50 crore for the Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana. In temple town of Ayodhya, the government has proposed ₹35 crore for construction of the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology centre.
Delhi: Forest dept digs to find proof of tree felling
The state forest and wildlife department, in a rare move, has begun excavations across the site of the Bijwasan Rail Terminal Project in Dwarka's Sector 21, in order to find the 'roots' of trees allegedly felled by the central rail development body. When contacted, an RLDA official denied the claims and said only bushes were removed, “to make way for trucks to reach the site”.
Delhi skill university inks agreement with Tihar Jail
New Delhi: To train inmates and support their long-term rehabilitation and integration, the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University has inked an agreement with Tihar Jail's Department of Prisons, officials said on Thursday. As part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Tihar Jail and DSEU, inmates will be trained through various courses to bolster their long-term rehabilitation and subsequent integration into the society, they added.
LG visits takes stock of infra projects
New Delhi: Soon after taking oath as the new lieutenant governor, LG Vinai Kumar Saxena undertook a field visit from Connaught Place to Indira Gandhi international airport to find out rooms for improvement and asked the officials to fix timelines for upgradation of the civic infrastructure, landscaping, repair of footpath, and the beautification of the capital and submit the report to him.
