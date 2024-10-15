New Vande Bharat to run from Lko’s Gomti Nagar to Bhopal soon

UP will get another Vande Bharat with the new train being run between North Eastern Railways (NER) Gomti Nagar station to Bhopal. For representation only (HT File Photo)

“A proposal has been sent to the Railway Board and the service will begin after some formalities. All preparation has been done,” Aditya Kumar, DRM, Lucknow, told media persons on Tuesday.

He also added that work on the second phase of Gomti Nagar station will be completed by December.

For the festive season, he said that over 94 special trains will be started with an increased run. “41 of these will either be originating or terminating from Lucknow division, while 53 will be passing through the stations of Lucknow division,” he said, adding that over 100 coaches are being added to the already existing trains to increase passenger capacity.

Ticketing through QR at 108 stations

Meanwhile, the NER has started cashless ticketing through QR codes at 108 stations. “A QR code-based ticket system has been started for the convenience of passengers, with 24-hour war rooms (help and assistance) will be operated. Special trains will run from dedicated platforms. Now special trains will be run by the railways from dedicated platforms only,” said Kumar.

Meanwhile, the Swachta Pakhwada, undertaken in the railways from October 1 to October 14, ended on Monday. At NER, 13,000 Railway employees have taken an oath at 108 stations, read a press note from NER. This campaign has been run at railway hospitals, stations, and colonies for a whole month.