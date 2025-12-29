New Year devotion peaks in UP temple towns

There is an unprecedented turnout of devotees in Uttar Pradesh’s temple towns of Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura ahead of the New Year, prompting respective administrations to make arrangements for crowd management and safety of visitors. Huge rush outside the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi on December 29. (Rajesh Kumar/HT)

Among these places, Ayodhya has turned out to be the most favourite destination for pilgrims as the footfall here started surging in the last week of December. On December 24 and 25, more than 2.5 lakh devotees visited the place and by December 26 evening, more than one lakh more devotees landed in Ayodhya. This influx is expected to continue till January 1.

The formal start of the second anniversary celebrations of the consecration of Ram Lalla began on December 27. Other festivities began on Monday. The main ceremony of Pratishtha Dwadashi will be held on December 31 in the presence of defence minister Rajnath Singh and CM Yogi Adityanath.

The local administration and police have made special arrangements for crowd control. According to Ayodhya DM Nikhil Tikaram Funde, if the crowd increases on January 1, holding areas at all entry points to the city will be activated. In such a case, vehicles will be stopped there and devotees will be allowed to enter Ayodhya in groups.

Avoid visiting Banke Bihari till Jan 5, says advisory

Meanwhile, an advisory has been issued by the management of Thakur Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan, Mathurat, asking devotees not to come to Vrindavan until and unless it is too necessary from December 29 till January 5 in view of excessive crowd turnout at the temple on the New Year.

Munesh Sharma, manager at Thakur Banke Bihari Temple, in an advisory issued on Sunday evening asked devotees not to visit Vrindavan till January 5 in view of increased crowd pressure at the temple and in the area around the temple.

“Visit Vrindavan only if it is necessary till January 5 due to overcrowding of devotees in the passing phase of December,” said Sharma. “Situation is expected to remain like this till the first week of January,” he added.

“In case a devotee visits a temple, they should carry minimum baggage and avoid bringing valuable items. Listen to the public address system in the area around the temple and follow the entry and exit route only. Devotees should leave their footwears at assigned places on the way to the temple,” says the sign board on the way to the temple in Vrindavan.

Sharma suggested that devotees should carry a slip mentioning their name and identity in their pockets and remain alert from pickpockets. Those aged, children and suffering from illness should avoid crowds at temples. Local administration has already prohibited heavy vehicles in Vrindavan town and only limited e-rickshaws are allowed entry.

Light vehicles are having restricted entry, with most vehicles required to be parked at designated parking zones at the entry points of Vrindavan, where arrangements have been made for parking around 7,000 vehicles.

According to Mathura SSP Shlok Kumar, who outlined traffic and crowd management plans, several lakh devotees are expected to visit the twin religious cities of Mathura and Vrindavan over the coming days.

“We are expecting lakhs of devotees, especially in Vrindavan, where no heavy vehicle will be permitted to enter,” the SSP said. “The Mathura Nagar Nigam has prepared a traffic plan to regulate movement of e-rickshaws on roads leading to major shrines, including temples and ashrams,” he added.

No Sparsh Darshan at KV temple till Jan 3

Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple administration has suspended “Sparsh Darshan” (touch darshan) facility till January 3 in view of heavy crowds of devotees at the temple. Now, only “Jhanki Darshan”—an arrangement in which the devotees see Baba Kashi Vishwanath from the gate of the sanctum sanctorum of the temple—will be allowed.

The decision was taken by Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust after over one lakh devotees offered prayers to Baba Kashi Vishwanath on December 24. The temple’s chief executive officer Vishwa Bhushan Mishra said, “There has been an unprecedented increase in the number of devotees at Baba Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple since December 24 in view of winter vacation and the New Year as per Gregorian calendar. Because of that, it is not possible to accept the request for special darshan.”

In view of the expected traffic congestion and jams in the city on New Year Day, traffic police have prepared a route diversion plan. There will be no four wheeler, three wheeler movement on the city roads leading to the Ganga ghats.

Additional deputy commissioner of police, traffic, Anshuman Mishra said a diversion plan has been made. This will be implemented on the routes required. For instance, if there is excessive pressure towards Namo Ghat, diversion may be used as a last resort. For now, all vehicles will operate as usual. He shared details of the plan for other routes.

With a massive influx of tourists arriving for New Year celebrations, Varanasi traffic police have implemented a comprehensive route diversion plan effective from today, December 29, till January 5, 2026. There will be a complete ban on vehicles moving towards the KV Temple and Godaulia region.