NGT notice to UPSIDA on felling of trees in Lucknow

The National Green Tribunal (NGT), New Delhi, has directed to issue a fresh notice to the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) in a case related to felling of around 400 green trees in the state capital. The case is related to felling of around 400 green trees in Uttar Pradesh capital. (For Representation)

Justice Prakash Shrivastava, chairperson, NGT, and expert member A Senthil Vel, passed the order on December 16. The tribunal directed the UPSIDA to file the response within six weeks.

The NGT is examining the issue of felling of green trees in Lucknow in a suo motu case initiated on the basis of a news report “Irony on World Environment Day: U.P. Forest Corporation to auction 400 green trees in Lucknow on June 5”, published in “The Hindustan Times, Lucknow,” on June 4, 2024.

Six hearings of the case have taken place till date. First hearing took place on July 12, 2024. The UP Forest Corporation published an advertisement dated May 28, 2024, stating its intent to auction 308 trees obstructing the construction work of building and sheds at Ashok Leyland, formerly the Scooters India Limited complex, located in the Sarojini Nagar industrial area, as received by the Lucknow sales division of the forest corporation.

Another 92 green trees obstructing construction work on the premises of the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation regional workshop at Vibhuti Khand, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow were also auctioned.

The 400 trees that were auctioned included peepal, neem, sheesham, babool, banyan, eucalyptus, bauhinia variegata (kachnar), jamun, albizia lebbeck (shirisha tree), golden shower (Amaltas tree), ficus racemosa (gular), madina and chilbil. The tribunal has listed the case for next hearing on March 11, 2026.