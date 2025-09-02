NGT questions Lucknow DM over missing plastic waste penalty

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the district magistrate of Lucknow to submit an affidavit detailing the steps taken to recover environmental compensation (EC) from the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) in connection with improper disposal of plastic waste in the state capital. NGT has directed the DM to file the affidavit at least a week before the next hearing on November 6. (Sourced)

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) defines EC as a monetary penalty imposed on polluters, such as individuals or companies, to recover costs associated with environmental damage and to deter future violations.

The case stems from the Tribunal’s suo-moto action on an April 22, 2024, Hindustan Times report titled “In Lucknow’s waste-side story, plastic peril paints grim picture.” The LMC had earlier engaged a company, Eco Green, for door-to-door garbage collection and plastic recycling, but its contract was later terminated over alleged non-performance.

Earlier directives of the NGT required the district magistrate to recover environmental compensation from both Eco Green and the LMC for failing to manage waste. At the last hearing on August 6, the NGT was informed that the penalty could not be collected from Eco Green as it had shifted to Gurugram. However, no explanation was provided regarding non-recovery from the LMC.

A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, along with expert member A Senthil Vel, has now directed the DM to file the affidavit at least a week before the next hearing on November 6.

Environmentalists point out that Lucknow generates nearly 300 metric tonnes of plastic waste daily, which is one-fifth of the 1,500 metric tonnes of solid waste produced in the city. Plastic waste has grown from 59 metric tonnes in 2015 to 300 metric tonnes per day at present.

A CPCB study in 2015 had also indicated that accumulated plastic waste at dumpsites in Lucknow increased soil alkalinity after the monsoon, reflecting its adverse environmental impact.