Wed, Dec 17, 2025
NHAI measure: Retro-reflective tapes being pasted on vehicles

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Dec 17, 2025 05:14 am IST

Accidents more likely at toll plazas where vehicles slow down and speeding traffic from behind fails to notice them in time due to poor visibility, says officer

LUCKNOW With fog reducing visibility on national highways and raising the risk of rear-end collisions, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has launched a special drive through toll plaza operators to paste retro-reflective tapes on vehicles passing through toll plazas.

A special drive to paste retro-reflective tapes on vehicles passing through toll plazas. (Sourced)
“We have directed all operators to paste retro reflective tapes on vehicles, focussing on slow-moving vehicles that pass through their toll plazas and also paste such tapes on horns of stray animals, if found there,” said Abdul Basit, chief general manager (toll), NHAI headquarters.

He said accidents were more likely at toll plazas where vehicles slowed down and speeding traffic from behind failed to notice them in time due to poor visibility. The drive, he said, was nationwide.

Under the drive launched on Sunday, retro-reflective tapes are being pasted on the rear side of vehicles as they pass through toll plazas. The campaign is to be continued for at least two to three weeks during the fog-prone period.

Toll plaza operators have also been advised to paste reflective tapes on the horns of stray cattle, commonly found near toll plazas, to prevent accidents and injuries to animals.

Basit said the measure is aimed at improving visibility, enhancing road safety and reducing fog-related accidents on national highways. “Tapes have been pasted on lakhs of vehicles in UP alone since Sunday,” he said.

