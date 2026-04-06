Night with a twist: Faith goes floor-ready as city grooves to bhajans

: The bass dropped, lights flickered and the crowd swayed in rhythm — but instead of EDM or Bollywood, chants of “Hare Ram, Hare Krishna” filled the air. At UP Darshan Park on Sunday, devotion met dance in an unusual format — “Bhajan Clubbing”. Aditya Shah, 31, called it “the future of clubbing”. (HT Photo)

In an era where nightlife is often defined by loud music, alcohol and exclusivity, this gathering offered a contrasting picture: a sober, inclusive space where teenagers, working professionals and even elderly participants shared the same floor. The experiment didn’t just draw a crowd — it sparked a larger conversation around faith, culture and the evolving idea of celebration.

Many attendees had not planned to be part of the event. Visitors who had come to the park stayed back, intrigued by the music and energy.

“I did not come on my own, my granddaughter brought me here,” said 67-year old KK Pathak. “It is good, but I had never imagined bhajans in this form.”

The younger audience, however, seemed to connect instantly. “It’s a great concept. It can change how people see clubbing,” said 26-year-old Tarush Srivastava. “Usually, clubbing means parties and alcohol, but this takes us closer to our culture.”

Aditya Shah, 31, called it “the future of clubbing”.

“I came here just to experiment, but found it very interesting. Presenting bhajans in a Gen-Z format will definitely be appreciated,” he said.

Spiritual shift or just a passing trend?

The format, however, was not without its critics. While youngsters embraced the fusion, some from the older generation felt it altered the essence of traditional bhajans.

Radhika Gupta, who attended with her parents, said she enjoyed the concept. But her parents disagreed. “The original form has been tampered with. For us, it feels more like entertainment than devotion,” they said.

Others believed there is space for both. Shivam Mishra from Deoria described it as “a new and different experience” but added that traditional and modern formats can coexist.

Seventy-year-old Lila Devi offered a more accepting view: “Bhajan in any form is good. Taking God’s name is what matters.”

Organisers said the idea was inspired by social media trends and the growing disconnect of younger generations from devotional practices.

“We want Gen-Z to return to devotion, which is getting lost in phones and reels,” one organiser said. Calling it a “sober form of clubbing”, they emphasised that the event was open to all age groups.

They also acknowledged that such concepts are gaining traction and are viable from a business standpoint, given the strong turnout.