Nine Lucknow outlets fined for selling adulterated food stuff
Nine establishments in the state capital were penalised for selling adulterated food items. This was decided as food safety and drug administration (FSDA) filed cases before the local court, which held nine establishments guilty of selling adulterated food stuff.
“These establishments, held guilty by the court of additional district magistrate, were made to pay ₹6.5 lakh as penalty,” said designated officer, FSDA, SP Singh. The FSDA has collected food samples from 30 more places on Monday and Tuesday. “These samples too have been sent for testing in designated laboratories,” Singh said.
He said that with the festival season lined up, the FSDA would continue to collect food samples to guard against adulterated food stuff being sold from hotels, restaurants, bakeries, general stores.
“The festival season is ahead of us. There is Rakshbandhan, Ganesh Chaturthi and these would be followed by Dusshehra, Diwali and Durga Puja. So, FSDA has decided to step up the campaign against adulterated food stuff,” Singh said.
Talking about the nine establishments that were penalised by the ADM court, Singh said, the court held that the adulterated food stuff could pose a health risk.
“FSDA had filed the cases in court of additional district magistrate (east), Amit Kumar, which found 9 establishments guilty of selling adulterated food items and felt these could pose a health risk to the people. The court warned the adulterators of harsh punishment including jail term if they were again found selling adulterated food items,” Singh said.
The court imposed a fine of ₹110000 on Radhe Traders in Aliganj, ₹1 lakh fine was imposed on ABC family Bazaar in Balaganj, ₹60,000 penalty on Daily Zone in Sharda Nagar, and Rishabh General Store Jankipuram. Namkeenwala in Charbagh was fined ₹45000, while Tiwari Traders Daliganj was levied penalty of ₹40,000. Star General Store in Indira Nagar is to pay ₹35000 penalty while Mukesh Threerwani, Lajpat nagar Chowk has been fined ₹25000. A penalty of ₹20,000 was imposed on JSD sales Alambagh too.
-
British Sikh Windsor Castle intruder charged with treason
London: A 20-year-old British Sikh man found in the grounds of Queen Elizabeth II's Windsor Castle on Christmas Day last year has been charged with treason offences on Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police said. Chail is in police custody and will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on August 17. The charges were brought after an investigation by the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command, the police force said.
-
4 Punjab cities to get potable canal water supply: Minister
KAPURTHALA Punjab local bodies minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Tuesday said the state is all set to provide potable canal water to four of its major cities, including Jalandhar, Patiala, Ludhiana, and Amritsar. This step is being taken to save the rapidly depleting groundwater, the minister said during his visit to Kapurthala. In the first phase, four big cities would get canal water under a 25 to 30 year plan, he said.
-
30 booked a day after drug peddler forcibly freed from police station
A day after a 20-year-old alleged drug peddler was forcibly freed by a mob from Chawinda Devi police post under Majitha sub-division, the rural-district's police have booked 30 people under various stringent charges, including attempted murder. Akashdeep Singh continued to evade arrest even after the passage of 24 hours. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Majitha, Manmohan Singh, however, didn't disclose the name of the arrested persons. Majitha said one of the arrested accused was Akashdeep's brother.
-
Pune RTO starts drive against illegal bike-taxis, 35 seized
The Pune Regional Transport Office has once again started a drive against illegally-running, app-based, auto-rickshaws and two-wheeler bike-taxis. As per the information shared by the Pune RTO, there are many complaints against illegally-running, app-based bike-taxis and despite repeated warnings and action taken earlier, these two-wheeler bike-taxis are still operating across the city. Whereas there have been many complaints raised by auto-rickshaw unions against aggregator companies running such services and the bike-taxi riders.
-
Elderly couple attacked in their village home in Prayagraj, 1 dead
An elderly man was bludgeoned to death and his seriously injured at their house at Judapur Dandu village under Soraon police station in trans-Ganga area of the district on Tuesday morning. Police suspects that the duo was attacked on Monday night. Neerja's has been admitted to the hospital and an FIR registered against unidentified miscreants, police said. Prem's neighbor Amaresh Mishra went in and saw the couple lying in a pool of blood on the floor.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics