‘NIPUN Bharat Mission to strengthen students’ foundational learning’

Lucknow The basic education department organised a programme ‘UP Hai Taiyar-Readiness of Uttar Pradesh on the NIPUN Bharat Mission’ here on Thursday. Inaugurating the programme, UP basic education minister Sandeep Singh said the event aimed at bringing awareness about the Mission in UP and showcase preparedness.

NIPUN Bharat Mission or National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy was launched by the union education ministry under the Samagra Shiksha scheme (an overarching programme for the school education sector extending from preschool to class 12) aligned with NEP (National Education Policy) 2020. The scheme ensures that every child in classes 1 to 3 can acquire FLN (Foundational Literacy and Numeracy) skills in India by the end of 2026.

“It is essential for children in primary schools to have basic knowledge. NIPUN Bharat Mission instructs teachers or educators to prepare a study plan that develops the students’ literary and basic language skills. Due to Covid-induced lockdown, studies were affected. Hence, the NIPUN mission has been started to fill gaps made in the learning process in these two years,” he added.

“We have taken marks and mark sheets to validate our education. Earlier, When 60% was obtained, it was a matter of pride. Today, students are not happy even after securing 80%. It is because we have added education with marks or division. NIPUN Bharat Mission under NEP 2020 is unlike it. I’m glad that the basic education ministry is doing great work in bringing about a positive change in our education system,” said deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak.

Aim to minimise the gap

“According to a World Bank assessment, just 50% of children in India have foundational learning (fundamental information), which causes difficulty when they reach class 5. With NEP, we want to overcome this 50% difference. Following implementation, teachers now know what and how to teach children in the most fun way possible. With their training, they have made significant advances in teaching approaches, and we are expected to meet the gap in the coming two years,” said Ashish Dhawan, founder and chairman of Central Square Foundation, which is partnered in giving its support for implementing the NIPUN mission in UP and other states.

Tablets for teachers

The basic education minister also announced that an Aadhar card would be made for the students to get a unique ID for easy assessment. “We are also planning to distribute tablets among teachers in the coming days,” he said.