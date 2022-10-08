NIPUN Bharat Mission: U.P. govt primary students to write quarterly test on OMR sheet

The state basic education department will conduct quarterly NIPUN Assessment Test (NAT) through “Saral App” using OMR sheet to objectively measure the learning outcome of students enrolled in government run primary upper primary and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas for effective implementation of “Nipun Bharat Mission”.

The test will first be held for students in Lucknow and Ayodhya from October 15 to 20 as a pilot project and subsequently in the remaining 73 districts, said director general, school education, Vijay Kiran Anand in the latest order.

According to the order, teachers will fill OMR sheet for students of class 1 to 3. “If the child gives correct answer as per the instructions given in the question paper, the circle made with respect to the concerned question will be filled by the teacher with black pen otherwise it will be left blank,” the order reads.

While students of class 4 to 8 will fill OMR sheet of their own. After assessment, the OMR sheet will be scanned by the teacher through the app. The department has issued instructions to ensure the required learning level in mathematics and language of students of classes 1-3 and to conduct quarterly assessment to evaluate the outcome of their learning skills.

It has been decided to conduct quarterly assessment of all the children studying in council schools and KGBVs from class 1 to 8 on the basis of skilful goal/learning outcome through “Saral App”.

According to the director general, school education, the purpose of conducting NAT for quarterly assessment is to create a better and positive educational environment in schools. The classes will operate on time while remedial teaching and other corrective actions will be taken as per the need.

NIPUN Bharat Mission or National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy was launched by the union education ministry under the Samagra Shiksha scheme (an overarching programme for the school education sector extending from preschool to class 12) aligned with NEP (National Education Policy) 2020. The scheme ensures that every child can acquire FLN (Foundational Literacy and Numeracy) skills in India by the end of 2026.