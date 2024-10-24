No demolition in Bahraich till Nov 4: HC asks UP govt to file objections on PIL

LUCKNOW Even as there was a 15-day relief from demolition drive to people of Maharajganj market in UP’s Bahraich district, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Wednesday gave two days’ time to the state government to file its objections on the PIL challenging demolition notices after Bahraich violence. The Association for Protection of Civil Rights, through its vice-president (UP East chapter), filed a PIL in high court to restrain the state government from carrying out a demolition drive in Maharajganj market of Bahraich, where violence took place during immersion of Durga idol on October 12. (File Photo)

A division bench of Justice Attau Rahman Masoodi and Justice Subhash Vidyarthi asked the state government to submit its objections on the PIL in writing to the court’s registry within two days. The court listed the PIL on November 4 for the next hearing.

During hearing of the case on Wednesday, chief standing counsel Shailendra Kumar Singh, who represented the state government, raised objections on the maintainability of the PIL, saying its petitioner had no locus standi to file it. Singh also apprised the court that notices were served to unauthorised constructions only.

The court also granted 15 days’ time to the affected people to respond to the demolition notices. Till then, it restrained the state government from carrying out a demolition drive. This reprieve will continue till November 4 when the HC reopens after Diwali holiday.

Days after the Bahraich violence of October 13, the public works department (PWD) had on Friday pasted notices on the houses of an accused and 22 others --–19 Muslims and four Hindus -- asking them to remove any illegal construction within three days or else action will be taken to remove these with the help of the police and district administration, according to people familiar with the matter.