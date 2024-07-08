No display of weapons during Kanwar Yatra, kanwariyas told

The state government has issued advisory for no display of weapons and to play DJs and religious songs within permissible limits during month-long Kanwar Yatra which will commence from July 22 and conclude on August 19. (File photo)

On Saturday, chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and director general of police (DGP) Prashant Kumar met senior officials from western Uttar Pradesh in Meerut and four other states to strategize on ensuring safe and successful pilgrimage for the devotees. Officials from neighbouring states were also urged to issue ID cards to the kanwariyas from their respective regions.

The DGP said that changes have been made in the traffic system in view of the Yatra. The entry of heavy vehicles will be banned on the routes from which the Yatra starts. Additionally, heavy vehicles will be banned from midnight of July 21 on Delhi Expressway, Dehradun Expressway and Chaudhary Charan Singh Kanwar Marg.

He further said that kanwariyas are advised not to carry spears, tridents, or any kind of weapon. He said there will be no ban playing DJs on the Kanwar Yatra route, but the sound must be within the permissible limit as per the Supreme Court directives. He said liquor and meat shops along the Yatra routes would be closed as well as the local authorities have been asked to ensure that stray animals like pigs should not be found straying onto the routes of the Yatra.

Another police official further said that Kanwar Yatra will be monitored through CCTVs and drones. Special security measures will be in place on the borders of Delhi, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan, with active dog squads, bomb disposal teams and intelligence teams.

He said the Ghaziabad-Haridwar road is the busiest during the Yatra and thus necessary traffic diversions should be done to ensure safe and peaceful movement of devotees.

He said normal traffic on Ayodhya-Basti Road should be restricted as a huge number of devotees use it. Only ambulances and other emergency vehicles should be allowed on it, he stated.

Another state government official said that police officials were coordinating with registered organisations and devouts who set up roadside camps to offer food, water and lodging to devotees. He said Varanasi police and district administration have been asked to make special arrangements at the Kashi Vishwanath temple as many devotees are expected to visit it during the pilgrimage period.